Karnataka Bank has been awarded the National Digital Transformation Awards — DX 2022 Awards — by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for best practice in digital transformation under the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) segment.

A press statement said the awards recognise ‘innovative excellence’ in three categories: employee engagement, operational excellence, and customer experience.

Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, said the ‘KBL Vikaas’ programme launched by the bank in 2017 had built a strong foundation for digital transformation.

It launched ‘KBL NxT’ in 2021 in a bid to emerge as the ‘digital bank of future’, he said.

The bank is focusing on digitisation under verticals such as customer experience, operations, human resources, technology, cyber security, digital marketing, and partnerships, among others. Digital transformation has started paying a huge dividend to the bank, he said, adding that it will continue to be a win-win situation for customers and the bank alike.

