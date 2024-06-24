Universal Sompo General Insurance Company has provided cashless claims approval of ₹8.03 crore for over 8,170 hospital admissions under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the Union Territory Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

The scheme has become operational since February 1 and the cashless approvals have been made over the past 142 days. This reflects the scheme’s efficiency and the substantial financial relief to families, said the insurance company.

Universal Sompo has covered over 2.5 lakh beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the Union Territory Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

The administration of PMJAY is supported by PMJAY-ABHA digital platform, enhancing the efficiency, transparency and effectiveness of the scheme’s implementation, it added.

Universal Sompo General Insurance Co is a joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investment Corporation and a leading general insurer from Japan, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.