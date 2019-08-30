Was the exclusion of four banks a political gameplan?

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
Political considerations could possibly have been at play in the case of four out of six public sector banks that have been excluded from the mega merger announced by the governmenton Friday.
For example, with Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled to take place in October, Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) may have been left out of the scheme of things vis-a-vis amalgamation.
A merger announcement involving BoM, which is the convener of the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), at this stage could have given the Opposition parties a stick to beat the ruling party with during election campaign. SLBC is a consultative and co-ordination body of all financial institutions operating in each state.
With two Kolkata-headquartered public sector banks (PSBs) – Allahabad Bank and United Bank of India – set to be merged with other larger banks, the government would have felt the need to ensure that at least one PSB (UCO Bank) continues to be headquartered in India’s largest city in the East, which is the hotbed of trade union activities. Moreover, this decision comes in the backdrop of the BJP trying hard to make inroads into the State.
Allahabad Bank and United Bank of India are proposed to be merged with Chennai-headquartered Indian Bank and Delhi-headquartered Punjab National Bank, respectively.
Sources reasoned that Delhi-headquartered Punjab & Sind Bank could have been left out of the mega PSB merger as the BJP did not want to disturb its political equation with ally Shiromani Akali Dal and rub the powerful Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee, which controls all historical Gurudwaras in the country, the wrong way.
Chennai-headquartered Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) may have been kept out of the mega PSB merger as it is not only weighed down by huge bad loans but also because there could have been adverse reaction from local political parties in Tamil Nadu.
Two large PSBs – Bank of India and Central Bank of India – have not been included in the latest round of consolidation, probably because they are reeling under huge bad loans.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...