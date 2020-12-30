Yes Bank appoints Anurag Adlakha as Chief Human Resources Officer

Private sector lender Yes Bank has appointed Niranjan Banodkar as the Group Chief Financial Officer of the bank.

Banodkar is currently responsible for the Strategy and Planning function as well as driving the Sustainability agenda at Yes Bank.

He will replace Anurag Adlakha, who has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer. Adlakha is replacing Deodutta Kurane, who would be retiring from the service of the bank.

“Both these appointments will be effective January 1 2021,” the lender said in a statement. The decisions were taken at a meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank on Wednesday.