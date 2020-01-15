Yes Bank assuages concerns on liquidity, capital position

Yes Bank on Wednesday rejected concerns over its liquidity position and said that it has sufficient capital, which is well above the regulatory requirement.

“This release is being issued to firmly assure all our customers on Yes Bank’s liquidity and stability. In this regard, it may be noted that the Bank's overall Capital Adequacy Ratio is comfortably above regulatory requirements and all efforts are being made to financially strengthen the bank even further,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

There have been concerns over the bank’s capital raising plans in the last one week. The private sector lender has called an extraordinary general meeting on February 7 to approve its fund raising plans.

The bank’s CET-I at about 8.7 per cent as against the regulatory requirement of 8 per cent.

The board of directors of Yes Bank had in a meeting on January 10 outlined a modified capital raising plan where in it intends to raise up to ₹ 10,000 crore through a mixture of equity and debt.

Significantly, it has decided not to proceed with the investment proposal b of $1.2 billion by Canadian billionaire Erwin Singh Braich and SPGP Holdings but will examine the $ 500 million proposal from Citax Holdings in the next board meeting.