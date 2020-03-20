YES Bank crisis: Rana Kapoor sent to judicial custody till April 2

A special court on Friday sent YES Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor to judicial custody till April 2.

The court had on March 16 extended YES Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor's custody with the Enforcement Directorate till March 20.

Kapoor had been arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 8 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was initially remanded to ED custody till March 11, which was later extended till March 16.