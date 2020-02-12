Yes Bank gets non-binding EoIs from investors

Clean facts about sustainability
Announcing a delay in its third-quarter results, private sector lender Yes Bank on Wednesday said that it had received non-binding expressions of interest ("EoIs") from several prominent investors as part of its capital raising plans.
These include JC Flowers & Co; Tilden Park Capital Management LP; OHA (UK) LLP (part of Oak Hill Advisors) and Silver Point Capital.
“The bank and its financial advisors are currently in discussions with these investors on the commercial terms, including pricing, of their investments which, it may be noted, will be subject to certain conditions and receipt of requisite approvals…” it said in a regulatory filing.
It further said that the bank and its management is deeply engaged with the exercise, which includes extensive work with its investment bankers, legal and accounting advisors, the investors and the independent vendor.
“Given that the current capital raising process has the Bank’s fullest attention, it would like to inform the exchanges that it will publish its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ending December 31, 2019 on or before March 14, 2020,” it said.
Under SEBI regulations, there is a 45 day period from the end of the relevant quarter in which listed entities have to announce their results.
How India can move towards a low-carbon steel sector
Water-stressed regions now have a viable solution at hand
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
The fund is best suited for investors with a time horizon of more than five years
I am a 35-year-old investor working as a Communications Consultant. I have mutual fund investments in the ...
It is currently at the top of the return charts for three-, five- and seven-year time-frames
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...