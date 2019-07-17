Money & Banking

Yes Bank Q1 net profit slumps over 92% to ₹96 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 17, 2019 Published on July 17, 2019

Yes Bank. File Photo   -  Bloomberg

Private sector Yes Bank on Wednesday reported a slump of over 92.4 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹95.56 crore in the first quarter ended June this fiscal. The bank had reported a net profit of ₹1,265.67 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal ended March 2018.

Sequentially, the private sector lender had posted first ever loss of ₹1,508.44 crore in the quarter ended March, 2019 due to mounting bad loans. Total income (consolidated) increased to ₹9,105.79 crore in three months to June of 2019-20, up from ₹8,301.06 crore in the same quarter of 2018-19, the bank said in regulatory filing.

On standalone basis, the bank’s net profit stood at ₹113.76 crore in April-June period this fiscal, down by 91 per cent from ₹1,260.36 crore a year ago. Income (standalone) increased to ₹9,088.80 crore during the first quarter, as against ₹8,272.18 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

In terms of asset quality, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank swelled to 5.01 per cent of the gross advances at June-end this year, compared to 1.31 per cent in June 2018. The net NPAs rose to 2.91 per cent from 0.59 per cent a year ago.

In value terms, the gross NPAs or bad loans were at ₹12,091.10 crore at June-end this year, up from ₹2,824.46 crore. The net NPAs stood at ₹6,883.27 crore, compared to ₹1,262.57 crore. Stock of Yes Bank closed at ₹98.45 on BSE, down 5.25 per cent from previous close.

