Last month, India’s largest capsules maker and the world’s second-largest – ACG – was feted in Davos, on joining the World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse network.

“Lighthouses” are a beacon of sorts, when it comes to adopting advanced technologies to transform manufacturing, and globally there are 153 certified Lighthouses, across industries.

ACG Managing Director Karan Singh explains their journey in achieving the “Oscars of manufacturing”. As a supplier to every other pharma company in India and major global companies – the milestone puts it in a small and elite group that is implementing advanced manufacturing technologies and boosting productivity, sustainability and supply chain resiliency - a beacon for others in the industry.

( Host: PT Jyoti Datta, Producers: Nabodita Ganguly & Siddharth Mathew Cherian)

