The story is about plumbing. If you think that’s humdrum, wait. It gets exciting when superstars Salman Khan, Allu Arjun and Ranveer Singh endorse the product and then the brand is associated with the IPL.

It is the Astral story. It has been 25 years since Astral (formerly Astral Poly Technik Pvt Ltd) was set up in Ahmedabad as a pipe maker. The company was the first licensee of Noveon, USA (formerly known as Specialty Chemical Divison of B.F Goodrich, USA) to manufacture and market chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) piping and plumbing in India. There was no market for CPVC pipes then, which made the going tough for Astral.

Listen in to know Astral’s 4x growth story.

Read the full story here.

