In this episode of businessline podcast, Shubho Sengupta, a seasoned digital marketer, explores the trending topics and transformative journeys within the realm of internet-driven health initiatives with Sandeep Mall, an entrepreneur, wildlife photographer, and health influencer.

Sandeep’s journey is one of profound transformation. From a hard-driving CEO who neglected his health until a critical medical emergency forced him to reevaluate his lifestyle, Sandeep emerged as a beacon of inspiration. His subsequent journey into health coaching and wellness advocacy led to the creation of his groundbreaking book, Finding the Oasis—a practical workbook addressing contemporary health challenges.

Throughout the discussion, Shubho and Sandeep traverse various facets of holistic wellness, from physical health to emotional well-being and everything in between. Sandeep shares insights garnered from his personal experiences and extensive research, emphasising the importance of sustainable lifestyle changes over fad diets or quick fixes.

The podcast delves into the broader implications of wellness beyond physical fitness, addressing mental health, emotional resilience, and social connections. Sandeep’s empathetic approach resonates with listeners as he navigates topics such as loneliness, stress management, and the pursuit of holistic well-being.