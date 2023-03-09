Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a constant in our lives. The agricultural sector in India is no exception. In this exclusive interview, Nabodita Ganguly talks to Shekar Sivasubramanian, CEO of Wadhwani AI, about how Indian farmers are using AI to solve some of their issues.
Broadly, he touches upon the following points:
How AI can increase productivity
How is Wadhwani AI using AI to control pest management in India
How authorities can use AI to help the agricultural sector as a whole
(Produced by Nabodita Ganguly, Edited by Jayapriyanka J)
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.