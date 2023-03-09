Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a constant in our lives. The agricultural sector in India is no exception. In this exclusive interview, Nabodita Ganguly talks to Shekar Sivasubramanian, CEO of Wadhwani AI, about how Indian farmers are using AI to solve some of their issues.

Broadly, he touches upon the following points:

How AI can increase productivity How is Wadhwani AI using AI to control pest management in India How authorities can use AI to help the agricultural sector as a whole

(Produced by Nabodita Ganguly, Edited by Jayapriyanka J)