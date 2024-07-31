Kerala’s Wayanad was hit with a landslide on Tuesday, killing close to 170 people. This is not the state’s first time facing a crisis related to monsoons. In thispodcast, Anjana PV talks to Vinson Kurian, Consultant,businessline, about the recurring issues of landslides and extreme weather events in Kerala.

The podcast highlights the frequency and severity of these natural disasters, attributing them largely to the monsoon season. Kurian explains that while the north of Kerala is severely affected, the threat extends to other districts such as Idukki, which are part of the Western Ghats and thus prone to landslides and flooding due to heavy rainfall.

He discusses the critical role of the monsoon, noting that July and August are the wettest months, often leading to extreme rainfall events. These events cause the hillsides to become unstable, resulting in landslides. Kurian recounts significant past incidents, such as the 2018 landslide in Wayanad that killed nine people and destroyed 15 houses, and the 2019 event in Puthumala, which resulted in 17 deaths and significant destruction.

Kurian explains that both the state and central governments are responsible for inadequate preparation and response. He points out that the Kerala Government has not declared ecologically sensitive areas as required, allowing construction and development in vulnerable regions. Despite repeated warnings, the state government has not taken sufficient proactive measures, leading to a cycle of unpreparedness and reactive responses.

He also addresses the central government’s role, noting that while funds are allocated for disaster management, they are insufficient and often underutilised by the state government. For instance, in 2021, out of the 59 crores allocated, only 40 crores were used. Kurian emphasises the need for better fund utilisation and more comprehensive preparedness measures, including increasing the number of rain gauges and improving flood management strategies.

The podcast stresses on the importance of the Kerala Government setting its house in order before seeking assistance from the Central Government. He suggests halting illegal construction and quarrying activities in floodplains and vulnerable areas, as these increase the impact of natural disasters. He also highlights the need for proactive measures rather than reactive responses, ensuring the state is better prepared for future monsoon seasons.

Listen in to the podcast to know more.