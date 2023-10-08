In this podcast, businessline’s Isha Rautela is joined by Rishikesha Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore. The episode provides valuable insights into the institution’s approach to management education and the evolving landscape of business education in India.

Krishnan discusses how they keep the management curriculum relevant by regularly reviewing it with input from various stakeholders, including alumni, recruiters, and CEOs of leading companies. They highlight the recent curriculum updates, which include incorporating digital, data, and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) themes to address current business needs.

The conversation then shifts to the relevance of management education today, considering the growing emphasis on entrepreneurship. Krishnan also explains how they aim to cultivate entrepreneurial skills in students, not only for startups but also within established companies.

When asked about balancing a global perspective with local roots in management education, the director discusses various strategies. Krishnan mentions the inclusion of case studies from both Indian and global companies, international exchange programmes, and initiatives to foster cross-cultural understanding.

The director talks about the importance of providing a conducive work environment, research opportunities, and non-hierarchical structures to retain talented professors. He also talks about the efforts taken by the institute to promote diversity among the faculty and students, including gender, regional, and linguistic diversity

In conclusion, Krishnan reflects on the impact of technological change on management education and mentions their institution’s efforts in offering online courses to reach wider audiences. He also shares insights into a recently launched online programme in hospital management, highlighting its flexibility and positive feedback from the healthcare industry.

