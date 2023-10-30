In this episode of blpodcasts, we look at the exciting world of deep tech innovation in India.

Host V Nivedita explores how India’s startup ecosystem is evolving beyond replicating Western models and venturing into deep tech solutions based on scientific discoveries and engineering innovations.

Sandeep Malhotra, the CEO of the NASSCOM Centre of Excellence for IoT and AI, an initiative supported by the Indian government and various state governments, talks about the various functions of the centre and more.

Listen in to know how this centre is building an ecosystem to nurture startups that focus on deep tech solutions, from agricultural sciences to quantum computing.