In this episode of businessline podcast, Vasanth Srinivasan catches up with Vishal Kapoor, the CEO of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), as he reflects on the year that has gone by and the road ahead.

During the interaction, Kapoor expressed happiness that energy efficiency has received the much-needed policy push and endorsement both at the G20 meet and at COP28.

EESL also wants to build on the momentum that schemes like Ujala have created and replicate the success with BLDC fans (brushless direct current motor), which Mr. Kapoor describes as the “next big thing”.

In the course of a riveting conversation, Mr. Kapoor also gave an update on the ambitious PM-eBus Sewa scheme, an initiative that promises to have a huge impact on greenhouse gas emissions, and the state of the EV charging infrastructure in the country.

Kapoor also explained why an e-marketplace for energy-efficient appliances make so much sense and what to expect in the next few months on this front.

Tune in for all these and much more.