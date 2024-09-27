In this episode of the State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Subramani Ra Mancombu, talks to Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry, about the implications of recent interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and how they correlate with rising gold prices.

With expectations of further cuts before the year ends, he explains why gold is seen as a safe haven, particularly amid geopolitical tensions and uncertainties surrounding the global economy. Shah also addresses forecasts that gold could reach $2,900, or even $3,000, within the next year, depending on various economic and political factors.

The podcast goes on to cover how international events, such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and challenges in the Chinese economy, are influencing investor behavior and gold’s price trajectory. Shah emphasises that while small corrections may occur, the long-term outlook for gold remains strong.

Additionally, the discussion explores the dynamics of the Indian gold market, especially as the festival season approaches. With key celebrations like Navratri and Diwali on the horizon, Colin predicts robust demand and potential price hikes, making it an opportune time for consumers to consider their purchases.

Silver also enters the conversation as Sha explains its unique position in the market. With its industrial applications and the rising demand from sectors like electric vehicles, silver is poised to follow gold’s upward trend.

(Host: Subramani Ra Mancombu, Producer: Amitha Rajkumar)

