Monthly electric vehicle registrations (all segments) in the country surpassed the one lakh mark for the first time in October, thanks to the strong growth in the two-wheeler segment.Total EV registrations in October at 114,001 units, up 23 per cent over 92,833 units in September.

What brought about this increase in EV vehicle registrations and how is the EV segment evolving?

Balachandar G takes a look at the EV Industry at this point, listen in.