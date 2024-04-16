India has over the last 10 years from 2014 to 2024, made rapid strides towards Manufacturing. Evolving into a global manufacturing hub, it has rolled out a slew of initiatives including the Make in India programme and the production linked incentives scheme. Towards this end, post COVID there has been an acceleration in this journey, with India now emerging as an attractive destination.

R Dinesh, President of the Confederation of Indian Industry and Executive Chairman at TVS Supply Chain Solutions, talks about India’s manufacturing journey over the last decade.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit