Recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI, made amendments to the takeover code. The change has been made to ease strategic investments in public sector units for the Central and State governments. The board has gone away with the rule that used to link open price offer to the last 60 days’ trading volume.

In this podcast, we discuss the SEBI takeover code, the recent amendments made by SEBI and the view of experts about the same. Listen in. Read the full story here.