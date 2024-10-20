In this State of the Economy podcast, businessline’s Subramani Ra Mancombu talks to Nityananda Dhal, The Lead, Centre of Excellence - Sustainable Agriculture, PRADAN, about the urgent need for transformative agricultural practices, particularly regenerative agriculture, which aims to heal our planet’s ecosystems while enhancing farmers’ livelihoods. The episode discusses the principles and benefits of regenerative agriculture, emphasising the importance of nurturing soil health, maximising biodiversity, and minimising environmental impact. The discussion goes onto talk about how regenerative agriculture not only restores the land but also empowers farming communities, particularly women, to play an integral role in decision-making processes. Dhal shares groundbreaking survey results revealing that a significant majority of farmers adopting regenerative practices have experienced improved productivity and income within a short time frame. The episode highlights the unique challenges and opportunities faced by tribal communities in India, where traditional knowledge and sustainable practices align closely with the ethos of regenerative agriculture. Dhal explains how these communities, rich in biodiversity and local resources, can lead the way in adopting innovative farming methods that respect the land and its natural systems. Dhal calls for a collective effort to redefine agricultural success, emphasising the need for healthy food, sustainable livelihoods, and the restoration of ecosystems.

Host: Subramani Ra Mancombu; Producer: Amitha Rajkumar.

About the State of the Economy podcast

