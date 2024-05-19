This episode of our monthly podcast People@Work hosted by Kamal Karanth, co-founder of specialist staffing firm Xpheno, looks at the dynamics involved in leadership hiring. There has been a lot of movement in CXO roles over the past 12 months. For a senior executive looking for a change, are there any hacks to follow when searching for a leadership role? Monica Jasuja, Chief Growth Product Officer of Twid and a LinkedIn Top Voice feels projecting your authentic persona on social media platforms and building meaningful professional relationships help.

(Host: Kamal Karanth, Producer & Edits: Anjana PV)

