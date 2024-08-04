In this episode of Digital Gadfly, host Shubho Sengupta, a digital marketing expert, chats with Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and one of the prime architects of Digital India. The freewheeling chat takes a nostalgic dive into an era when the Internet was just taking off in the country and Mr Singh was posted in Nagaland from where he shares some fascinating stories of early initiatives. Currently as CEO of Karmayogi Bharat, he is at the centre of online training initiatives that help competency and capacity building of government staff, and discusses stuff like how AI will revolutionise e-learning.

