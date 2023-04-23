The golden boy of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, turns 50 this week. The master blaster seems to be entering the 50s club in great style with his brand valuation soaring, even though it is ten years since he retired. But how about those in the corporate world? Where do they find themselves as they hit the 50s? Is there anxiety and thoughts about retirement? Or is the golden age the best time at work?

In this episode of People @ Work , our host Kamal Karanth, who too turned 50 this year, speaks to well known fintech professional Shinjini Kumar, who like Sachin appears to be enjoying the 50s having just co-founded Salt, an app focussed on helping women to manage their money. Listen in as they discuss how to negotiate the golden age at work.