Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a pervasive force in various fields, and astronomy is no exception. For decades, the field of astronomy has been utilising AI sensors and techniques to tackle the overwhelming volume of data generated by celestial observations. In India, the integration of AI in astronomy has been steadily progressing, offering exciting prospects for the future of space exploration.

In this episode of Bl Podcast, Somak Raychaudhury, Indian astrophysicist and the vice-chancellor of Ashoka University, delves deeper into the subject.

Astronomy’s reliance on AI is rooted in the need to process and analyse vast data sets that are beyond the capabilities of human astronomers. From identifying new celestial objects, such as asteroids or galaxies, to classifying and clustering various astronomical phenomena, AI has proven to be a valuable tool. Moreover, AI algorithms are increasingly being employed to operate astronomical facilities, especially in remote and inaccessible locations where human presence is not feasible.

Raychaudhury emphasizes that the usage of AI in astronomy dates to the 1950s, and the discipline has continuously evolved along with advancements in AI technologies. From the early robotic systems used in planetary exploration to the sophisticated equipment deployed on the Moon and Mars, AI has played a crucial role in enabling autonomous decision-making and automation.

In conclusion, the symbiotic relationship between AI and astronomy has become firmly established, revolutionizing the way we explore and understand the universe. India, like other countries, is actively embracing AI to further enhance its capabilities in the field of astronomy. As technology continues to progress, the future of astronomy appears even more promising, with AI serving as a driving force behind discoveries and breakthroughs in our exploration of the cosmos. Listen in.