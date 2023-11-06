The most debated topic this fortnight has been a 70-hour work week triggered by Infosys co-founder NR Narayan Murthy’s remark, should we measure work in hours or productivity? Is the outrage a justified response of employees?

Kamal Karanth, founder of staffing firm Xpheno, chats with Shyamala Deshpande, Chief Human Resources Officer at Wildcraft, to find out what the enterprise view of this is, especially given the huge pushback from employees .

Read the full story here

Listen in!

Related Topics