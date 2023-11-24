Come elections

every political party is talking about what they will give if elected. And if you have a close look at most of these manifestos, you can see several commonalities. Often, most parties make promises of moderating fuel prices – particularly cooking fuel (domestic LPG).

A similar trend has been seen in the ongoing assembly elections where parties have promised gas cylinders subsidies at a subsidiesed rate, and some have also offered to give a certain number of cylinders free.

In this episode of the Energonomics podcast, Richa Mishra talks to I asked Chandra Prakash, President of All India LPG Distributors Federation, and Ajay Bansal, President All India a Petroleum Dealers Association, about the challenges they face and their demands this election season. Listen in.