Come elections
every political party is talking about what they will give if elected. And if you have a close look at most of these manifestos, you can see several commonalities. Often, most parties make promises of moderating fuel prices – particularly cooking fuel (domestic LPG).
A similar trend has been seen in the ongoing assembly elections where parties have promised gas cylinders subsidies at a subsidiesed rate, and some have also offered to give a certain number of cylinders free.
In this episode of the Energonomics podcast, Richa Mishra talks to I asked Chandra Prakash, President of All India LPG Distributors Federation, and Ajay Bansal, President All India a Petroleum Dealers Association, about the challenges they face and their demands this election season. Listen in.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.