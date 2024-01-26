A common factor between successive finance ministers, top officials and us is concern over oil prices.
In the latest episode of the Energonomic podcast, Richa Mishra discusses the role of oil in the ever-changing geopolitical scenario. She explores the ideal price at which India would be comfortable as it prepares to present a vote on account—aimed at managing government finances during the interim period until a new government comes into office.
Umud Shokri, an energy expert based in Washington, offers insights into his predictions for the energy and crude market in 2024. Here’s a glimpse of what he shared.
Listen in!
