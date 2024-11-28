In this episode of the State of Economy Podcast, businessline’s Subramani Ra Mancombu speaks with Vaibhav Anant, founder of Bambrew, a company working on green-tech sustainable packaging. The episode discusses about the critical issue of plastic waste in India, the largest plastic waste generator in the world, producing about 26,000 tons of plastic waste every day. India’s plastic waste generation is fueled by several factors, including the country’s large population, widespread use of single-use plastics, and inadequate waste management systems.

The podcast starts with the impact of this waste on the environment, public health, agriculture, and the economy. Anant talks about finding microplastics in everyday items like salt, sugar sachets and their far-reaching consequences on human health, agriculture, and marine life. Anant shares his insights into the reasons behind India’s plastic crisis and discusses the importance of creating awareness among consumers about the environmental and health risks associated with plastic use.

He stresses the importance of shifting towards eco-friendly alternatives and highlights the role of bamboo, a versatile, sustainable material, in replacing plastic in various industries. Anant goes on to discuss India’s stance in global discussions on plastic waste management. He supports the view that managing plastic waste effectively is more important than banning plastic outright, a position that aligns with India’s approach at the international level. The episode concludes with a call for more sustainable solutions and greater public awareness of plastic’s harmful effects on health and the environment.

(Host: Subramani Ra Mancombu Producer: Prethicshaa Gurumoorthy)

About the State of the Economy podcast

India’s economy has been hailed as a bright spot amid the general gloom that seems to have enveloped the rest of the world. But several sectors continue to stutter even as others seem set to fire on all cylinders.