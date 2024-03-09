Bengaluru, March 09: Days after a massive blast, Rameshwaram Cafe in Karnataka’s Bengaluru reopened for customers on March 09. The cafe was made open to the public amid tight security arrangements as customers stood in a long queue outside the outlet. Co-Founder Raghvendra Rao said that the cafe authority is working on strengthening the security team. The deadly blast took place at the cafe in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area on March 1. NIA on March 06 announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for information about the bomber in connection with the blast. The police probe so far has indicated that an IED device with a timer was used to carry out the explosion.
