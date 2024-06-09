Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth arrived in New Delhi on Sunday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister designate Narendra Modi.Modi will be swearing in at 6 pm on Sunday for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own.Modi, 73, will be equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.Leaders from India’s neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region are among the dignitaries and special invitees expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay are also expected to attend the ceremony.
