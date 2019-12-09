Slideshow

Photos of the day: December 9, 2019

PMC Bank account holders protest at Azad Maidan, demanding to get their money back after an alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam in Mumbai.   -  Paul Noronha

Workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Karnataka celebrating victory in assembly by-poll elections 2019, in front of BJP head office in Bengaluru on Monday.   -  GRN SOMASHEKAR

A woman carries a child as she walks past the spot where minor fire broke out in the same factory building in Anaj Mandi where 43 workers died on Sunday, in New Delhi, Monday, December 9, 2019.   -  PTI

Devotees start to carry their children in sugarcane cradle to fulfil their vows, of Sri Arunachaleswarar in Tiruvannamalai on the seventh day of the ten-day Karthigai Deepam festival.   -  C Venkatachalapathy

Members of All Assam Student Union (AASU) protest with the effigies of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Guwahati on Monday, December 9, 2019.   -  Ritu Raj Konwar

