Photos of the day: February 12, 2020

The 28th edition of the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) being held in Mumbai from February 12 to 14, with the theme 'Tech in 20s: Coming of Age'. The event will focus on how the next decade is likely to play out in helping businesses accelerate innovation and deliver value, thereby creating a winning enterprise. Paul Noronha

Youth Congress workers display placards during a demonstration against the LPG price hike, outside the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata. On Wednesday, the price of LPG was hiked by a steep ₹144.5 per 14.2 kg cylinder to ₹858.50, due to a spurt in benchmark global rates of the fuel. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

Members of a 25-member EU Parliamentarian delegation take a ride on a 'shikara' at Srinagar's Dal Lake. The second batch of foreign envoys arrived for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for a first-hand assessment of the situation in the Union Territory six months after the nullification of Article 370. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

A train moves on the East-West Metro Line during a trial run on the eve of its inauguration, at Kolkata's IT hub of Salt Lake City. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is set to inaugurate the metro line, the city's second, which will connect Salt Lake City to the Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium. Photo: PTI   -  PTI

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team members take a rescue lifeboat near the Konark Sun Temple, as they display their skills during a BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) disaster management exercise drill. The State is hosting a mock drill for BIMSTEC countries — Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan — from February 11 to 14. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout   -  Biswaranjan Rout

