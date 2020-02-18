Slideshow

Photos of the day: February 18, 2020

AAP members stage a protest, at Town Hall in Bengaluru, against the recent LPG cylinder price hike. Pic: Sudhakara Jain   -  The Hindu

The Bhairaveshwara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district. The discovery of a rare 18-feet-tall Shiva linga at the temple has thrown light on the existence of ancient civilisations in the region. Pic: : T VIJAYA KUMAR

A group of gardeners attend to the flowerbeds at Asia's largest tulip garden, located near Srinagar's world-famous Dal Lake. Around 13 lakh tulips are expected to bloom this year as the garden is throw open to the public in March. Pic: NISSAR AHMAD   -  The Hindu

Mumbai's first Ropax (roll on/roll off passenger), or ro-ro ferry, is anchored in the Arabian Sea near the Gateway of India. Within a month, commuters will be able to reach Mandwa (in Raigad district) with their vehicles in an hour, against the five hours they now spend travelling by road to Alibaug, the district headquarters. The vessel, acquired from Greece, has the capacity to carry 500 passengers and up to 150 vehicles per trip. Pic: Paul Noronha

Forest department personnel pose with the Alexandrine parakeets and cattle egrets seized during a raid at Koodapakkam, near Puducherry. Pic: T SINGARAVELOU

