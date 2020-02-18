Photos of the day: February 18, 2020

Mumbai's first Ropax (roll on/roll off passenger), or ro-ro ferry, is anchored in the Arabian Sea near the Gateway of India. Within a month, commuters will be able to reach Mandwa (in Raigad district) with their vehicles in an hour, against the five hours they now spend travelling by road to Alibaug, the district headquarters. The vessel, acquired from Greece, has the capacity to carry 500 passengers and up to 150 vehicles per trip. Pic: Paul Noronha