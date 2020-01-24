Slideshow

Photos of the day, January 24, 2020

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel do a Bhangra at a dress rehearsal for the Republic Day celebrations, in Srinagar.

Artistes perform a dance on the arrival of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at AFS Palam, in New Delhi. Bolsonaro, who is in India on a four-day visit, will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in the capital on Sunday.

The newly inaugurated Mounted Police Unit, in grand ceremonial attire, participates in a dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai’s Dadar locality, on Friday. Disbanded in 1932 due to traffic issues, the Mounted Police Unit is set to return to Mumbai after 88 years.

On the occasion of ‘Thai Amavasai’, devotees gather to take a holy dip in the sea adjoining the Sri Ramanthaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram town.

Dry fruits have turned expensive, with the prices rising 10-15 per cent at New Delhi’s Khari Baoli wholesale market. The rise is attributed to strong demand and an extended winter in the city.

Published on January 24, 2020

