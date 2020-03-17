Slideshow

Photos of the day: March 17, 2020

| Updated on March 17, 2020 Published on March 17, 2020

Commuters wear masks and travel in a crowed local train in Mumbai. Maharashtra has reported 39 Covid-19 cases, the highest in the country after Kerala. Photo: Paul Noronha

The Silk Board Junction in Bengaluru witnesses a rare day of light traffic. Located adjacent to the Central Silk Board office complex near BTM Layout at the intersection of Hosur Road and Outer Ring Road, the junction is known for its traffic bottlenecks. Photo: G R N Somashekar

The Skywalk Mall in Chennai's Aminjikarai area wears a deserted look. The Tamil Nadu government has ordered a shutdown of shopping malls till March 31. Photo: K Pichumani

The boat house in Udagamandalam, Tamil Nadu, wears a deserted look as all the tourist spots in the Niligiri hills have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: M Sathyamoorthy

Wearing masks, visitors to the Taj Mahal in Agra pose for a photograph. All ASI-protected monuments and Central museums across the country will be shut till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: PTI

