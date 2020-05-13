Slideshow

Photos of the day: May 13, 2020

| Updated on May 13, 2020 Published on May 13, 2020

Migrant workers heading back to Bihar board a bus at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore to reach the railway station.   -  S. Siva Saravanan

Migrants travel atop a loaded truck in Jabalpur to reach their respective hometowns.   -  PTI

Worker sanitise the OPD at a Mumbai hospital amid the lockdown.   -  Paul Noronha

Bank employees at work at a City Union Bank branch in Chennai.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

An artist gives finishing touches to a sculpture representing the coronavirus, in Agartala.   -  PTI

Published on May 13, 2020
events
photography

Photos of the day: May 12, 2020

Photos of the day: May 11, 2020

Photos of the day: May 9, 2020

Photos of the day: May 7, 2020

Photos of the day May 6, 2020

Photos of the day: May 5, 2020

Photos of the day: May 4, 2020

Photos of the day: May 2, 2020

Pictures of the day: May 1, 2020

Photos of the day: April 30, 2020