Photos of the day: November 2

| Updated on November 02, 2019 Published on November 02, 2019

Pollution levels in Delhi and neighbouring cities dropped marginally on Saturday, a day after the region recorded its worst air quality forcing authorities to shut schools, ban all construction activities and declare a public health emergency.,in New Delhi on November 2.   -  Kamal Narang

Christians pay respects at the grave during “All Souls Day” at a cemetery in Mumbai on November 2, 2019. All Souls Day is observed in remembrance of family and friends who have passed away.   -  PAUL NORONHA

Assam, Karbi Anglong: Tribal women along with their kids on their way to work in their agricultural field in a foggy winter morning in Bormarjong village in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Saturday, 02 November 2019.   -  THE HINDU

Students celebrating their success after the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi Golden Jubilee Convocation, in New Delhi on Saturday.   -  The Hindu

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during the inauguration of Robotic Surgery Facility at the Super Speciality Building at Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.   -  PTI

