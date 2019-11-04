Slideshow

Photos of the day: November 4

| Updated on November 04, 2019 Published on November 04, 2019

A picture of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur also called Kartarpur Sahib posted by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on his twitter account   -  PTI

Gandhi and Cinema a Timeline, cameras, graphics, publicity materials and photos displaying the journey of Indian Cinema at National Museum of India Cinema in south Mumbai.   -  PAUL NORONHA

Foreign tourists dressed in traditional attire pose for a photographer with a decorated camel during the annual Pushkar Camel Fair, in Pushkar, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. The annual livestock fair is said to be one of the largest camel fairs in the world.   -  PTI

Foreigners can be seen wearing masks while walking around the National Capital. The NCR has been badly hit by air pollution for past one week.

