Following the demise of Ratan Tata, here are some photos of him from over the years.

Pittsburgh : Ratan Tata along with CMU President Subramanian Suresh and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekharan at the ground breaking ceremony of TCS Hall in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Tirupati: Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata offers prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati on Friday, Aug 31, 2018.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, 12/01/2018: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan with Mukesh Ambani from Reliance foundation, Ratan Tata from Tata trust and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis arriving for a press conference to announce ‘Water Cup 2018’an initative by Paani Foundation. Panni foundation is an initiative set up by Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao since 2016 to creat people’s movement to create water shades for drought free Maharashtra. Total of 1321 villages from 30 talukas took part in the second edition of Satyamev Jayate Water Cup comptition creating water storage of 8361 crore litres of water. This year the competition has been extended to 75 talukas in 24 districts of Maharashtra. The Water Cup competition to create water shades will start from 8th April to 22nd May 2018 and top three villages will get cash prise.

Mumbai: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu felicitates insustrialist Ratan Tata as Tata Sons chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran looks on, in Mumbai on Monday, Aug 27, 2018.

Mumbai: Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and Chairman N Chandrasekaran leave the newly refurbished Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group, which re-opened after a year-long renovation project, on the occasion of JRD Tata’s birth anniversary, in Mumbai on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

Geneva: Tata Group’s Chairperson Emeritus Ratan N. Tata and Tata Sons Chairperson N Chandrasekaran unveil Tata Motors’ electric concept vehicle at Geneva Motor show in Geneva on Tuesday.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, 24/08/2018: Ratan Tata, Chairman (Emiritus) of Tata Group and RSS Chief, Mohan Bhagwat are seen engrosed in a conversation at an event organised by the Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti in Mumbai on August 24, 2018. The Samiti is affiliated to the RSS and the event will mark the Samiti’s 50-year (golden jubilee) celebrations. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 01/03/2018: Ratan N. Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons having a word with Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the inauguration of Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 01/03/2018: Ratan N. Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons having a word with Leanne Caret, Executive Vice President of Boeing and President and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security during the inauguration of Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad.

Mumbai: December 06, 2018: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Transport and Ratan Tata, Chairman (Emiritas), Tata Sons at the release of the book “ India Inspires: Redefining the politics of Deliverance” at a ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday.

BJP President Amit Shah along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meets industrialist Ratan Tata, as a part of his ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign, in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 06, 2018.

Mumbai: BJP President Amit Shah meets industrialist Ratan Tata, as a part of his ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign, in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 06, 2018.

1 / 0 Nasik, 30/01/2017: Former Chairman of Tata Sons and Philanthropist Ratan Tata along with MNS party President Raj Thackeray visited botanical garden, developed by MNS rules munciple corporation and funded by Tata Foundation.