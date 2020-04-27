Multimedia

Photos of the day: April 27, 2020

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample to test for Covid-19, at a pandemic 'red zone' in Srinagar.   -  NISSAR AHMAD

A fire-fighter sprays a disinfectant in the Bibi Chand Kour Gurudwara in Jammu.   -  PTI

The langar, or community kitchen, of the historic Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi is providing 50,000-70,000 meals a day.   -  Kamal Narang

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board staff attend to a drainage problem in the city.   -  Somashekar G R N

People queue up to collect food distributed by a community kitchen in Mumbai.   -  Paul Noronha

