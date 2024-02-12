Ahead of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march called by farmers, the security arrangements have been tightened at Singhu border on February 12. Earlier, Delhi Police on Feb 11 imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in North-East Delhi and at the borders with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh to avoid any untoward incidents and ensure law and order.
