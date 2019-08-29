Multimedia

Slideshow

The Lifeline Express: world’s first hospital train

Updated on August 29, 2019

The Lifeline Express Train is the world’s first seven-coach hospital train donated by the Indian Railways.   -  Paul Noronha

The operation theater in Lifeline Express train.   -  Paul Noronha

The staff room of the train.   -  Paul Noronha

A view of the operation theater   -  Paul Noronha

The train also has Pathology Lab and pharmacy.   -  Paul Noronha

Oxygen storage room   -  Paul Noronha

This is the room for the sterilizing equipments.   -  Paul Noronha

The Lifeline Express is the world’s first seven-coach hospital train donated by the Indian Railways to bring medical and surgical healthcare to doorstep of the rural population who cannot reach a hospital.

The Lifeline Express (LLE) has two operation theatres with a total of five operating tables fitted with world-class equipment and instruments.

At each location the LLE serves about 8,000 beneficiaries restoring sight, hearing, mobility, repairing cleft lips, treating epilepsy and dental care.

The Impact India Foundation has introduced screening patients for oral, breast & cervical cancer, as well as, testing for blood pressure and blood sugar.

Published on August 29, 2019

