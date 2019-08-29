The Lifeline Express: world’s first hospital train

The Lifeline Express is the world’s first seven-coach hospital train donated by the Indian Railways to bring medical and surgical healthcare to doorstep of the rural population who cannot reach a hospital.

The Lifeline Express (LLE) has two operation theatres with a total of five operating tables fitted with world-class equipment and instruments.

At each location the LLE serves about 8,000 beneficiaries restoring sight, hearing, mobility, repairing cleft lips, treating epilepsy and dental care.

The Impact India Foundation has introduced screening patients for oral, breast & cervical cancer, as well as, testing for blood pressure and blood sugar.