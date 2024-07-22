“We are far ahead from many countries where companies laws operate, they are still not able to settle claims... So, SEBI related reforms are also coming up with ease of doing business and treating all stakeholders with all comfort,” says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Economic Survey 2023-24 in Lok Sabha.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.