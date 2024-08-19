Olympic Bronze medal winner Aman Sehrawat climbed four positions to became world number two in the men’s 57 kg category, as per the United World Wrestling rankings on Sunday. The young grappler from Birohar was the only male and medal winner among the 6 member wrestling team sent to Paris and the youngest wrestler at this year’s Olympics After he beat Puerto Rico’s Darion Cruz in the bronze medal match he became India’s youngest ever Olympic medal winner. The 21 year old dominated Vladimir Egorov 10-0 in the round of 16 and achieved a 12-0 technical superiority win over Zelimkhan Abakarov. Currently Aman has 51,600 points on the rankings. The Indian wrestler stormed into the semifinals at this year’s Olympics without conceding a single point but was no match for Japan’s Rei Higuchi the current world number one who has 59,000 points.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit