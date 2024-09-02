As heavy rainfall battered Andhra Pradesh, several areas of the state witnessed flooding and landslides on September 01. Heavy rainfall led to severe flooding in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, submerging houses and cars. National and state disaster relief forces came into action and carried out relocation of affected citizens.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu carried out inspection of flood-affected areas. Notably, several residents from low-lying areas have been moved to safer locations, and around 80 people have been rescued. IMD has issued a warning for the next 5-days while isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and enquired about the situation in both states in the wake of heavy rains and floods.

During his talks on Sunday, the PM assured all possible assistance from the Centre to overcome the challenge.

PM Modi spoke to Telangana CM Reddy on the phone and enquired about the flood situation in the heavy rain-hit areas and the damages caused by the floods, a release from the Telangana CMO said.

The Chief Minister brought to the attention of the PM the losses incurred due to heavy rains in the state and also briefed the Prime Minister about the immediate relief measures taken by the state government without causing any inconvenience or loss of life, as per the release.

Further, the CM explained to the Prime Minister that the Khammam district bore the brunt of heavy rains and suffered huge rain-related damages.

PM Modi appreciated the state government machinery for maintaining high alert and preventing the loss of life, the release said.

Additionally, the Prime Minister assured that helicopters would be deployed to provide emergency services in adverse weather conditions.

The PM further said that the Union Government would extend the required assistance and relief to the heavy rain-affected Telangana state.

Text: ANI

