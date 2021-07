Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar (98) passed due to prolonged illness, on July 7.

Dilip Kumar’s original name was Yosuf Khan. He was born in Peshawar on December 11, 1922.

He was christened Dilip Kumar by Devika Rani, the former head of Bombay Talkies. She felt that a screen name would help audiences relate to him.

