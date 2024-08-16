West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on August 16 held protest over Kolkata Rape and Murder case. CM Mamata is demanding justice for the victim and capital punishment for the accused. Notably, a trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar medical college and hospital on August 09. The CBI has taken over the case and an investigation into the matter is underway.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.