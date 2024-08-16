West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on August 16 held protest over Kolkata Rape and Murder case. CM Mamata is demanding justice for the victim and capital punishment for the accused. Notably, a trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar medical college and hospital on August 09. The CBI has taken over the case and an investigation into the matter is underway.

