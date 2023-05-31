In recent times, an intriguing phenomenon has emerged wherein fresh school graduates are displaying a notable preference for computer science engineering, despite the prevailing sluggishness in the IT sector, both domestically in India and globally.

Notably, the commencement of the admission process in Tamil Nadu revealed a vast expanse of 2 lakh available seats spread across 446 distinguished engineering colleges. Evidently, this field continues to captivate the interest of students and their parents, defying the current market conditions.

Trends suggest that this stream is still very popular with students and their parents. However, students should not opt for a course based only on peer or parent pressure. Factors such as the institution’s performance, quality of education, placement opportunities, infrastructure and teaching standard of the institute should be considered before selecting their respective course.

In this video, C Sunil, CEO, TeamLease Digital, and KK Sivagnana Prabhu, Dean, Career Development Centre, RMK Group of Institutions, draw insight into the fact that computer science remains a student’s favourite. Watch this video to learn more.

Read the full story here.