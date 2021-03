Phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began at 9 am on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to receive the Covid vaccine. He had received his first dose at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi early this morning.

The vaccination drive caters to people above the age of 60 as well as those who are either 45 years old or above with any of the specified 20 comorbidities.

Watch the video.